More than 300 people attended Delaware’s Congressional Delegation’s 19th Annual U.S. Service Academy Information Night, held Feb. 18 at Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus.

Representatives from service academies and other military organizations were on hand to answer questions and provide information to students and their families about the application process.

Service academy applications require either a congressional nomination or a military-affiliated nomination. Other requirements and more information on applying can be found at carper.senate.gov; click on Service Academy Nominations.

“The military taught me how to be a leader, and shaped the person I am today,” said Carper, a 23-year veteran of the Navy. “I consider it an honor and great responsibility to nominate exceptional young men and women to our nation’s service academies, where they will grow into tomorrow’s leaders.”

Carper invited current high school senior and Lewes resident Frank Carter to share his experience applying to the Naval Academy. Other participants included the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the Delaware National Guard, as well as Air Force, Army and Navy ROTC program representatives and the Delaware Civil Air Patrol.