Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, both D-Delaware, joined 45 senators in a letter challenging the Donald Trump administration’s attacks on the law of the land, the Affordable Care Act.

The administration’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget outlines funding for the ongoing efforts by the Department of Justice to repeal key elements of the ACA — including a safeguard for 133 million Americans and tens of thousands in Delaware with pre-existing conditions. Trump’s budget request runs counter to his claimed support for these protections in his State of the Union address before Congress earlier this month and ignores the needs of millions of Americans for health care access.

“We noted your announcement in the 2020 State of the Union that you would protect patients with pre-existing conditions, and we hoped that priority would be reflected in your fiscal year 2021 budget request,” said the senators, in part. “Unfortunately, your ‘Budget for America’s Future’ does exactly the opposite… We are disappointed that the ‘Budget for America’s Future’ continues to fund the DOJ’s legally unsound position in Texas v. United States. You could bring peace of mind to millions of Americans tomorrow by simply directing the DOJ to do its job and defend the law of the land instead of arguing against protections for people with pre-existing conditions and against access to affordable health care coverage.”