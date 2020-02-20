Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Feb. 19 and called for the resignation of U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

“I think [Attorney General Barr] should resign,” said Coons. “Frankly, the fact that 2,000 former Department of Justice employees have signed a public petition calling on him to resign and the fact that four career prosecutors withdrew from the Roger Stone case after the unusual, even unprecedented interference by President Trump and the attorney general in sentencing recommendations for one of Trump's cronies, Roger Stone, suggests to me that he has lost the confidence of a lot of folks in the department, and the president's ongoing public attempts to interfere in the independence of the Department of Justice should give the attorney general real pause and given that President Trump is unbounded — is now handing out pardons like party favors to the corrupt and well-connected — he should resign.”

