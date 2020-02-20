The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Watershed Stewardship is accepting project proposals for matching grants for community water quality improvement projects.

Delaware nonprofit organizations, conservation districts, community organizations and homeowner’s associations are eligible to apply. Proposals must be received by 4:30 p.m. March 18.

Community Water Quality Improvement Grants assist in implementing projects or programs to improve water quality on developed lands with specific watershed improvement plans and strategies. Programs and projects selected must demonstrate innovative and sustainable methods, techniques, and/or practices for water quality improvements, with cost effective and measurable results. Projects will be recommended for funding by the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council through a competitive grant process.

Funding for projects receiving a grant award in this cycle is expected to range from $25,000 to $75,000. The grant requires a 25% cash match, which may be federal, state or local cash. Applicants may submit up to two project proposals per grant cycle.

Proposals should be emailed to NPS.grants@delaware.gov, subject line: Community Water Quality Improvement Grant. Proposals submitted by email must be less than 10MB. Project guidelines and the application are available at bit.ly/2P8JApD.

For more, call 739-9922.