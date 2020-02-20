The Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization is looking for public input on proposed changes to its Transportation Improvement Program for fiscal years 2020-2023.

The amendment is in regard to bus replacement for DTC’s aging fleet. The project will replace seven low floor transit buses in Kent County in fiscal 2022.

The amendment has been posted since Feb. 5 at doverkentmpo.org, and will be voted on for adoption by the MPO Council on March 4.

For comment and more, call 387-6026 or 387-6030; comments may be emailed to helen.wiles@doverkentmpo.org or posted on the MPO's Facebook page, facebook.com/doverkentmpo.