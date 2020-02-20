Delaware Public Archives to hold program commemorating women’s right to vote

The Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N., Dover, will present a program at 10:30 a.m. May 7 that commemorates Delaware’s 100th anniversary of women’s struggle for the right to vote.

During the spring of 1920, all political eyes were on the First State. The General Assembly was meeting in a special session to consider ratifying the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women’s constitutional right to vote. Thirty-five states had ratified; only one more was needed. In this struggle, women experienced a formidable and surprising foe: other women. Nowhere is that more evident than in Delaware, where a massive battle to be the last state to ratify the amendment took place. On June 2, 1920 The Women’s Committee of Delaware Opposed to Women’s Suffrage effectively lobbied the state legislature who voted down the amendment. Anne Boylan and Emily Green will share the stage to discuss both the suffrage and anti-suffrage movements that were active in the First State.

Boylan taught at the University of Delaware for 30 years before retiring in 2016. She is now professor emerita of History and Women and Gender Studies at UD. After receiving the PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1973, she taught at the University of Minnesota, the University of Texas at El Paso and the University of New Mexico, before coming to Delaware in 1985. A social historian of the U.S., she does research and writes on women’s history, social and cultural history, voluntary associations, and religion. She is the guest curator for the UD Library’s Special Collections exhibit “Votes for Delaware Women.”

Green is a local Delawarean, graduating from Dover High School in 2008. She earned her undergraduate degree in history from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and her graduate degree in American history from Pace University. Her graduate thesis focused on the role played by women in opposing the second wave of feminism and the resurgence of conservatism in post-WWII America. She began her teaching career at Caesar Rodney High School where she taught AP U.S. history and AP human geography. She now teaches contemporary world history and AP world history at Polytech High School.

The program is free to the public and will last approximately 75 minutes. No reservations are required.

For more, call 744-5047 or email thomas.summers@delaware.gov.