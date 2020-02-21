Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and her team will host mobile office hours in Sussex County to help Delawareans who need assistance with a federal agency.

Mobile office hours are set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the CHEER Center, 546 S. Bedford St., Georgetown.

This event is open to the public and during this time, members of Blunt Rochester’s staff will be on hand and ready to offer help with federal agencies, including passport and visa processing; iIssues with the IRS or U.S. Postal Service; citizenship and naturalization assistance; assistance with Social Security Administration; and Veterans Affairs assistance.

RSVPs are encouraged, but not required, to bit.ly/2P8uEHJ.

For more, call 830-2330.