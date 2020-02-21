Newark brewery Autumn Arch Beer Project makes its Winterfest debut - tickets still available

The beer will be cold even if the weather turns out warmer-than-average at the eighth annual Kennett Winterfest.

The 2020 Winterfest, Saturday, Feb. 29, from 12:30 to 4 p.m., will offer festival goers the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of beer experiences—from IPAs to stouts, porters, lagers, Pilsners, and saisons.

This winter-warming community party, with great beer, live music, and food, is “the perfect way to spend the extra day in 2020,” according to a press release,

The Winterfest brings together an array of beers from A to Z— Argilla Brewing Company to Zeroday—with an emphasis always on quality, the release states.

Over 65 top-rated craft brewers will be pouring unlimited two-ounce samples of unique and seasonal beers. Participants will include brewers from across the region as well as local favorites like Victory, Braeloch, and Kennett Brewing Company.

Newcomers making their inaugural appearance at Winterfest include Autumn Arch Beer Project from Newark, specializing in deep flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships; Collusion Tapworks from York; Form Fermentery from Philadelphia; and Sloop Brewing from East Fishkill, New York.

“Brewfest King” Jeff Norman, local architect and one of the Brewfest and Winterfest founders, said he is looking forward to the return of Iron Hill Brewery to the festival after an extended hiatus.

“Winterfest provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy beers you know you’ll love and also to try something new and discover your next favorite brew,” Norman said. “Winterfest celebrates the art and science of beer and brings brewers and enthusiasts together.”

Winterfest also features live music from Amanda and the Teddy Thomas Band as well as food trucks and vendors including Abuelita’s Empanadas, Natalie’s Fine Foods, The Polish Connection, Southbound BBQ, Dia Doce Cupcakes, Hockessin’s George & Son’s Seafood, Frankly-Deep hot sauce, and Green Eyed Lady Boutique.

The Band of Media Brewers will also be doing a home-brewing demo.

Norman noted that Winterfest tickets are limited and moving fast, so don’t miss out.

“It’s a great day for a great cause,” Norman said.

All proceeds go to Historic Kennett Square, the nonprofit that works to keep Kennett Square "vibrant through programs including the Light up the Square tree lights on State Street, the KSQ Farmers Market, Third Thursdays on State Street, Restaurant Week," and much more, according to their website.

For tickets and more information, including a full list of breweries, go to kennettwinterfest.com