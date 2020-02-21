Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens with intellectual disabilities funds enabled Kent Sussex Industries Inc. to upgrade computers in the agency’s computer lab.

With faster touchscreen computers, KSI’s program participants can continue learning vital computer skills when not working or on community exploration experiences.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation and life enrichment services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex Counties. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations, in order to ensure programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.