Bliss is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA

Bliss arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA as a pregnant stray.

She was a wonderful mom, raising her nine puppies to adoption age in a foster home. Her babies have now found homes, and it’s time for Bliss to be the baby of the family.

Bliss is only a year old herself and a real sweetheart. She loves people and enjoys playtime in the yard with a game of fetch or whatever other toys might be around. Bliss also has a lot of fun bounding around with other playful dogs in playgroups at the shelter. She’d be open to meeting other playful dogs in a home.

Meet this wonderful potential family dog at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Georgetown campus.