Nanticoke Memorial Hospital will host its eighth annual Heart of Good Health: A Community Health Event & Partner Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at Laurel High School, 1133 S. Central Ave., Laurel, to provide the western Sussex County community with education and information on many aspects of living a healthy lifestyle.

There will be healthy living demonstrations and many activities for the entire family throughout the day. Health professionals will be on hand and several free health screenings will be available. This year’s health screenings will include cholesterol, glucose, vision, hearing and blood pressure. Cholesterol and A1C/glucose screenings start at 9 a.m. and a 12-hour fasting period is suggested. Pre-registration is not required.

Health information and displays on heart risk factors, stroke awareness, healthy eating, diabetes, cancer and more will be available. Vendors will include health care providers, other nonprofit organizations and private businesses that provide services for the community.

For sports fans, Washington Redskins Cornerback Fabian Moreau will sign autographs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Community members are invited to bring an item for Moreau to sign. Autographs are free, but merchandise will not be sold at the event. In order to give everyone a chance to meet Moreau, autographs will be limited to one per person.

Nanticoke is also offering a chance for one local youth to have a special meet-and greet-with Moreau at this year’s health fair. Nominees must be a Delmarva resident between ages 5-16. The deadline for submissions is March 6. To submit a nomination, visit nanticoke.org/healthfair and fill out the form under the “Nanticoke Grants a Wish” section.

For more, visit nanticoke.org/healthfair or call 536-5388.