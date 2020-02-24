The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal & Energy will launch a program March 2 to provide incentives to businesses to install refrigeration systems that are less harmful to the environment.

The Cool Switch — Low Impact Refrigerant Program aims to reduce the amount of hydrofluorocarbons released into the atmosphere. Some refrigerants contain potent greenhouse gases that have a large impact on global warming. Incentives for installing new systems or making upgrades to existing systems will be offered to participating municipalities, businesses and industries. The incentives will be based on calculations for reducing greenhouse gas potential associated with the new refrigerant used.

Delaware is also proposing regulations that, if finalized, may phase out the use of certain HFCs. Draft regulations will be published in the state Register of Regulations.

The incentive program is funded through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a market-based program among 11 states including Delaware, that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. DNREC receives RGGI funding from the state, which sells emissions allowances through auctions. Proceeds are invested in energy efficiency, renewable energy and other consumer benefit programs.

Cool Switch program grants are available for both new systems and existing system retrofits that utilize refrigerants with lower Global Warming Potential impacts. Grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to funding availability.

For more, visit de.gov/dcce and click “Energy Policy and Programs,” email edward.synoski@delaware.gov or call 735-3480.