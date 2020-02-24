Milford PD releases video

The Milford Police Department is investigating unsafe bicycle riding. The department has received multiple citizen complaints, including the video shown above.

Police ask anyone who can identify any of the people in the video to call Sgt. Robert Masten at 302-422-8081 ext 229.

They also ask parents to have conversations with their children about being safe while biking and urge them to wear a helmet as it’s the law. Anyone who sees this type of behavior should call 302-422-8081, so a patrol officer can immediately address the issue.