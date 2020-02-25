The Brother Vincent Columbiettes from Smyrna recently donated $500 to support Ronald McDonald House of Delaware.

The Brother Vincent Columbiettes, affiliated with the Brother Vince Knights of Columbus, is a women's service organization that provides support and assistance to multiple groups in the area. For more, email jill_mercer@yahoo.com or brovin7517@comcast.net.

The Ronald McDonald House of Delaware provides a safe, affordable “home-away-from-home” to families of seriously or chronically ill or injured children who are being treated at area hospitals and operates three Ronald McDonald Family Rooms within pediatric units of hospitals across Delaware. For more, visit rmhde.org.