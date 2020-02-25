Zenneth Nevers, a nationally recognized touring comedian and motivational speaker, will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 6 and 7 at the Smyrna Opera House at 7 W. South St., to benefit the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund.

This collaboration is a first for both organizations, according to Dave Skocik, president of the Friends of Delaware Veterans, the fundraising arm of the Trust Fund.

“We chose Mr. Nevers because his comedy doesn’t include politics or rough language — in other words, it’s family-friendly and the Opera House provides a wonderful venue,” said Skocik. “The unusual two-night gig was made possible by Managing Director Brian Hill, whose priority is first rate entertainment and community outreach.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a night out while supporting Delaware’s men and women who have served us so well," said Hill.

Tickets are $35 and are available at smyrnaoperahouse.org, by email to admin@smyrnaoperahouse.org or by phone to 653-4236.