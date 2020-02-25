The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement is accepting applications for the fourth annual Citizen's Police Academy, an eight-week program beginning April 1 and meeting from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, 34 Starlifter Ave., Dover.

The program will conclude with a graduation May 20.

The academy provides a direct overview of both law enforcement and community-related functions of the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement. Topics of instruction include but are not limited to tobacco enforcement and diversion; fake IDs; Cooperating Underage Witness program; responsible server training; Special Tactics and Response Team; Division of Gaming Enforcement; ride-along alcohol CUW operation; and conducting vehicle stops

All instructors for the academy are trained and experienced police officers or professionals in their respective fields. In addition to in-depth presentations and demonstrations, class members can attend a firearms demonstration at the Delaware State Police firing range. Members will receive instruction on proper weapon handling and safety and be allowed to fire department-issued weapons.

Applicants must be Delaware residents and 18 or older. A criminal history background check will be performed on all applicants. ATE reserves the right to deny or remove applicants for past or current activities that may be detrimental to the program and its attendees.

Class is limited to 20 students.

Completed applications with a copy of a state identification and/or driver’s license must be received by end of business March 15.

Applications and more are available from Cpl. Matt Knight at 741-2723 or matthew.f.knight@delaware.gov.