State police investigating couple's death at Bowers Beach.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating two people found dead in a parking lot in Bowers Beach, east of Frederica.

Troopers were dispatched to the parking lot off of Cooper Avenue in Bowers Beach about 4 p.m. Feb. 22. A 55-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered.

Police later identified the victims as husband and wife Kenneth J. Bowers and Lysandra C. Bowers.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform autopsies to determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information can contact Detective M. Ryde at 302-741-2730 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Arrest in shooting of 13-year-old

The Dover Police Department arrested a Dover man for a Feb. 18 shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy in the area of West North Street and Simon Circle, police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 5:58 p.m. and found the boy with a graze wound to his face. He was taken to Kent General Hospital where he was treated and released. Two homes were struck by gunfire.

Upon arriving, officers saw Darius Jean-Baptiste, 20, running away. They arrested him and confirmed he was the suspect.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $73,200 cash bond for assault second degree, possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of firearm by person prohibited, four counts of reckless endangering and two counts of criminal mischief.

Harrington drug bust nets numerous charges

A multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs ended with the arrest of Samuel L. Thorpe, 34, of Harrington Feb. 20. Police learned that Thorpe was distributing illegal drugs and obtained a search warrant for his home in the 100 block of Central Park Drive, Harrington.

They found 22.46 grams of raw heroin, 5.94 grams of cocaine, 6.03 grams of an unknown substance stored in 7 clear plastic capsules designed to appear as heroin, Bersa .380 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, 50 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, 14 gabapentin 300 mg pills, drug paraphernalia and over $700 in suspected drug proceeds.

Thorpe was taken into custody at his home without incident. His two children, ages 4 and 2, were in the home. A computer search revealed that Thorpe was a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance tier 3 quantity; possession of controlled substance tier 3 quantity; possession of a firearm by person convicted of two violent felonies on separate occasions; two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited prior conviction of use possession or sale of drugs; two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession of a weapon with a removed, obliterated or altered serial number; possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit controlled substance; possession of controlled substance tier 1 quantity; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $137,500 secured bond.

Drug arrest after traffic stop

The Delaware State Police arrested Charles A. Benson Jr., 36, of Felton, after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

Troopers saw a black Chrysler 200 traveling west on Reeves Crossing Road just east of South Dupont Highway, Felton, with the license plate partially covered by an aftermarket metal plate border Feb. 19 at 10:15 a.m.

They stopped the car and were talking to the driver, Charles Benson, when they smelled marijuana.

After searching the car, police found 175 grams of marijuana, 9ct liquid THC vape cartridges, 35 OxyContin pills, 27 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, drug paraphernalia, over $200 in suspected drug proceeds and a Colt .177 pellet gun.

Benson was taken into custody without incident and charged with six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, display of license plate and other traffic related offenses.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $19,075 unsecured bond.

Intoxicated man breaks in

The Delaware State Police arrested Jermaine M. Snead, 34, for burglary and related charges Feb. 19.

Troopers responded to a burglary at a home in the 1900 block of Generals Way, Dover, at 1:36 p.m. A 57-year-old woman told police that an unknown man walked into her home uninvited while she was inside with her 22-year-old daughter and 2-year-old grandson.

The man, later identified as Snead, grabbed the 22-year-old woman. The 57-year-old woman was continuously asking Snead to leave, when he pushed her out of the way. All the occupants left the home unharmed.

Troopers found Snead intoxicated and still inside. He initially resisted arrest and was taken into custody. He was charged with burglary second degree, resisting arrest and two counts of offensive touching.

He was arraigned and released on $11,200 unsecured bond.

Found with concealed gun

The Dover Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Laurel man on gun charges Feb. 18.

Roderick Dixon was stopped at 9:45 p.m. in the area of South New Street and West Reed Street inside a car. Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana and found 1.3 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun.

He was taken into custody without incident and released on a $9,450 unsecured bond. He was charged with carry concealed deadly weapon, possession of firearm by person prohibited (drug possession), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Loud muffler? Drug arrest

The Delaware State Police arrested Ronald W. Johnson Jr., 44, of Felton, after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon.

A Kia Sedona was in the left turn lane on Dupont Highway at Evens Road, Felton, with a loud muffler Feb. 15 at 8:15 p.m.

Police stopped the driver, Ronald Johnson, and smelled marijuana. A computer search revealed that Johnson had an active capias and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police then searched the car and found 307.99 grams of marijuana, a Taurus .357 caliber revolver loaded with 6 rounds, over $500 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was charged with possession of a firearm/destructive weapon if previously convicted of a violent felony, possession or control of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited (prior violent crime or felony), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibit who also possesses controlled substance, possession of controlled substance tier 1 quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to have insurance identification in possession and improper muffler.

Johnson was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $55,750 secured bond.