The I Could Do Great Things Foundation, founded in 2009 by Stuart and Suzanne Grant, announced the fourth annual Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship in memory of the late Beau Biden.

This scholarship, in the amount of $10,000, will be given to a Delaware high school senior who plans to continue his or her education at a university of his or her choice, and who embodies the virtues of Biden, who exhibited qualities of leadership, community, civility, respect and a moral compass. The announcement and application are available at icoulddogreatthings.org.

The I Could Do Great Things Foundation was created with the belief that there are lots of young people who could do Great Things if only they had the financial wherewithal to fund those ideas. The Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship seeks to support a student pursuing college who reflects the qualities of our dear friend Beau. In the past four years, 19 Delaware students have received scholarships totaling more than $75,000.

Applications are due by March 31, and interviews will be held for the finalists in April. The winners will be announced in late April. Applications can be sent by mail to P.O. Box 4406, Greenville, Delaware 19807 or emailed to info@icoulddogreathings.com.