Atlantic General Hospital will hold hypertension clinics in Delaware during February.

Clinics are set for 10 a.m. to noon March 3 at Rite Aid, 38169 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville; 1 to 3 p.m. March 3 at Hocker’s Super Center, 34960 Atlantic Ave., Clarksville; and 1 to 3 p.m. March 18 at Hocker’s Grocery Store, 695 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach.

Clinics will include free blood pressure screening and health information.

For more on the Clarksville clinics, call 537-1877. For more on the Bethany Beach clinics, call 539-5255.