Grace Bentley, a student at MOT Charter High School, was selected to represent Bear as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2020 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University.

Bentley joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media. She was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies.

National Youth Correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community. Presenters include prominent journalists, CEOs of major media outlets, researchers and recent college graduates successfully entering the field.

With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Journalism and Media Conference offers aspiring journalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience.

The Washington Journalism and Media Conference will be held July 12-17.