'We don't believe the threat to be credible'

Delaware State Police are investigating a threat made against Sussex Central High School, in Millsboro, on social media.

A screenshot of a Snapchat conversation circulating among students and parents on Wednesday, Feb. 26, showed an unidentified individual stating "Central students stay home tomorrow or I'm killing all of y'all." The screenshot featured a photo of a firearm. It was not dated.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the post appears to be old, however there is added police presence as a precautionary measure," said Delaware State Police Public Information Officer Melissa Jaffe.

"We don't believe the threat to be credible," said Indian River School District Public Relations Specialist David Maull. "We are continuing with the school day normally with extra police presence at the school."

Maull said parents were sent a message alerting them of the threat.