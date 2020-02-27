The Women’s Committee of the Delaware Farm Bureau went on a shopping spree in February to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Family Room at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, in honor of Food Checkout Week, which seeks to celebrate America’s food supply as provided by farmers and ranchers.

The shopping spree benefits the Ronald McDonald House Family Room at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in Dover, helping to provide snacks, meals and other necessities to families with children who are admitted to the hospital.

Profits from the DFB food booth at the Delaware State Fair have helped make this trip a success for more than 15 years.