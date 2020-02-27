Grotto Gives, the philanthropic arm of Grotto Pizza, recently donated $1,317 to UDance through its Community Pizza Night program.

UDance, hosted at the University of Delaware, is a student-run organization dedicated to unifying the community while raising awareness of childhood cancer. It culminates in a 12-hour philanthropic dance marathon held every March at The Bob Carpenter Center in Newark.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the UDance community and their efforts with providing support to those battling pediatric cancer,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president, Grotto Pizza. “Community involvement and customer connectivity is at the heart of what we focus on at Grotto Pizza and supporting student-driven events like this is exactly what we’re all about.”

The restaurant established a Community Pizza Night program that gives 20% cash back to nonprofit organizations that host an event at the restaurant. Community Pizza Nights are available from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

For more, visit grottopizza.com.