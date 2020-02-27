50-year-old Jason R. Bender, of Lewes, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, when troopers observed 50-year-old Jason R. Bender, who was known to have a suspended/revoked license, driving west on Lewes-Georgetown Highway. A traffic stop was initiated and troopers spotted heroin baggies in the car.

A search of the vehicle located 1.652 grams of suspected heroin (236 bags), 2.98 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 2.97 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and over $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds. When Bender was taken into custody, troopers located more drug paraphernalia concealed on his person.

A search warrant was then obtained for Bender’s residence, located in the 34000 block of Bookhammer Landing Road in Lewes. There, police found 738 baggies (approximately 5.166 grams) of heroin, 0.58 grams of methamphetamine and 6.48 grams of marijuana.

Bender was charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, tampering with physical evidence, seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked and private use/consumption of marijuana. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $82,801 cash-only bond.