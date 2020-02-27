A house fire occurred in the 100 block of E. Old Squaw Road in the Appoquin Farms neighborhood near Odessa shortly before 1 p.m. Feb. 27, heavily damaging the home.

Upon arrival of the Odessa Fire Company, the two-story residence was fully engulfed by fire. Multiple units were called to assist. Three adults have been displaced, and no injuries were reported, according to a press release from the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

As of 3:30 p.m., state fire investigators were on scene. Damage is estimated at $200,000.