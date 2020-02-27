The Delaware Department of Correction announced Feb. 27 that Maj. Jon Beck, security superintendent of Sussex Correctional Institution and a 25-year DOC veteran, was appointed deputy warden of SCI, effective March 1.

Beck fills a vacancy created when SCI Warden Truman Mears was elevated from the deputy warden position last month.

“Deputy Warden Beck is a dedicated and capable leader who has made substantial contributions as a member of the SCI leadership team,” said Bureau of Prisons Chief Shane Troxler. “In his new position he will be called upon to leverage all of that experience to drive an ongoing focus on technology and training, a new emphasis on employee wellness and deeper collaborations with our treatment and programing partners to meet our public safety and reentry mission.”

“I want to congratulate Deputy Warden Beck for earning the respect of our officers and staff and for being recognized with this well-deserved promotion,” said Deputy Bureau of Prisons Chief Paul Shavack. “Our success is built on effective leadership along with unwavering support for our staff. He brings these qualities to work every day, and I look forward to working alongside him to meet the challenges and opportunities we face.”

Beck joined the DOC as a correctional officer in 1995 and was assigned to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. In 2006 he transferred to SCI, where he has earned promotions up the ranks to security superintendent. As security superintendent since April 2017, he has planned and directed the security, control and safety programs at the prison with oversight of inspections, security, care and safety programs. Beck has served in specialized units, including the Central Intelligence Group where he served as a command post operator and specialized in data procurement with a concentration in Security Threat Group Identification and Communication Surveillance. He has completed multiple advanced leadership and instructional training programs at the state level and through national programs including the Wardens Peer Interaction Program, National Jail Command Academy and Emerging Senior Leadership Program through the Correctional Management Institute of Texas at Sam Houston State University and FBI-LEEDA certification courses.

Beck has served as an adjunct DOC training academy instructor on various subject areas and has provided training to SCI staff on best-practice supervision techniques and in preparation for the opening of a new housing unit at the facility. He earned an Associate’s degree in criminal justice from Delaware Technical Community College and a Bachelor’s degree, Summa Cum Laude, from Wilmington University.

The Sussex Correctional Institution, located in Georgetown, was opened in 1931. SCI houses an all-male population in maximum, medium and minimum security housing units. SCI provides treatment and programming for its inmate population, including educational instruction, vocational training, substance abuse treatment, cognitive behavioral therapy, work assignments, spiritual/religious programming and other classes and programs.