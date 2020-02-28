Cape Henlopen High School won the 29th annual Delaware High School Mock Trial Competition that was held Feb. 21-22 at the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in Wilmington.

This marks the first time Cape Henlopen has won the statewide competition, the first time a school from Sussex County has prevailed and the first time a non-specialized public school has won.

The team from Cape Henlopen went up against St. Elizabeth High School in the final round. Cape Henlopen students will now go on to represent Delaware in the National High School Mock Trial Championship on May 8-9 in Evansville, Indiana.

In all, 26 teams from public, private, parochial and charter schools throughout Delaware took part in this year’s two-day mock trial competition that involved more than 320 students, 31 teacher/coaches and 47 attorney advisors. The annual statewide competition is sponsored by the Delaware Law Related Education Center, and more than 200 members of Delaware’s legal community, including attorneys, paralegals, judges and court staff, donated their time as judges, bailiffs and volunteers for the competition.

The other schools that finished in the top five places in the 2020 completion, in order, after Cape Henlopen and St. Elizabeth were Salesianum School, Wilmington Friends School and Wilmington Christian School.

At the awards banquet after the competition, student Madeline Betts of Cape Henlopen was named most effective attorney and Tanner Dade of Cape Henlopen was named most effective witness. Student Lauren Wilson of Archmere Academy, meanwhile, won the student courtroom sketch artist contest.