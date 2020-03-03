Both towns held elections Feb. 29. Here are the results.

Tracy Torres was sworn in as mayor of Camden at the town hall meeting March 2.

In the Feb. 29 election, Torres won the race for mayor 181-167 over Larry L. Dougherty. Incumbent Justin King did not run for re-election.

Two council members were elected: Daniel Woodall with 189 votes and incumbent Michael Schock with 174 votes. Candidate Mark Girty received 115 votes.

Council appointed Schock as vice mayor at the March 2 meeting. Mayor and council will discuss the vacant council seat at the next meeting Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

In the Wyoming election Feb. 29, Steve Bilbrough ran unopposed for mayor. Incumbent Frankie Dale Rife did not run for re-election. Incumbent council members Kyle Dixon and Tracy Johovic were re-elected.

Dixon received 86 votes and Johovic received 80 for the two seats. Candidate Seth Greenberg received 66 votes.