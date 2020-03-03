In a wooded area on Polybranch Road; information is sparse.

A skeleton was found in a wooded area of Selbyville around 6:10 p.m. Monday, March 2, and state troopers responded to Polybranch Road, just north of Roxana Road. An autopsy will be performed.

The case remains under investigation. If you have information regarding this case, contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit Det. Archer at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.