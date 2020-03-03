The Rehoboth Beach Reads short story contest is accepting submissions of stories of 500 to 3,500 words that feature Rehoboth Beach and fit the theme “Beach Mysteries,” Rehoboth Beach publisher Cat & Mouse Press announced March 1.

Submissions do not have to be traditional mysteries; they can be any genre but should have some element of mystery or uncertainty. The first-place winner will receive $500, second-place $250, and third-place $100. The top 20-25 stories will appear in the anthology “Beach Mysteries,” which will be published by Cat & Mouse Press in November. The contest, now in its eighth year, is sponsored by Browseabout Books.

“We’re encouraging writers to be creative with the ‘Beach Mysteries’ theme,” said Nancy Sakaduski, owner of Cat & Mouse Press. “Although mystery stories will be welcome, judges will also be looking for romance, humor, memoir … really any kind of story that has some mysterious aspect.”

Sakaduski suggested authors consider surprise endings, plot twists, even supernatural phenomena.

“As in the past, writers will put their own spin on the theme, knowing that the judges consider creativity when selecting the stories,” she said.

Judges for the 2020 contest are Tyler Antoine, program librarian at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library; Dennis Lawson, writer and English instructor at Delaware Technical Community College; Rebecca Lowe, adult program coordinator at the Lewes Public Library; Laurel Marshfield, writer, ghostwriter and book coach; Mary Pauer, writer, developmental editor, and national contest judge; and Ron Sauder, owner of Secant Publishing LLC, an independent publishing company based in Salisbury, Maryland.

The deadline for entries is July 1. The fee is $10 per entry, and each writer can submit up to three stories. Entries are judged on creativity, quality of writing, suitability as a beach read and fit with the theme. Potential entrants are encouraged to read “How to Write Winning Short Stories,” available at local bookstores and online, and look at the previous books in the “Rehoboth Beach Reads” series to see the kinds of stories that were selected in previous years.

For contest information, guidelines and more, visit catandmousepress.com.