The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare announced that Tara Holstein, a senior student from Milford, and Lucy Monigle, a senior student from Lewes, are the recipients of the Dr. Carl G. Pierce Jr. Scholarship.

This scholarship is awarded to a student based on their academic performance in Maternal, Child and Family Health nursing, who has a caring and professional attitude and an interest in pediatrics.

This scholarship was initiated by Mrs. Carl G. Pierce Jr. and her family in memory of her husband and their father. Dr. Pierce was a physician at Beebe from 1951 until he retired in 1987. He had a long association with the School of Nursing where he served as school physician and taught student nurses about pediatrics. The scholarship is managed through Beebe Medical Foundation.

The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare is the only hospital-based nursing program in Delaware and is accredited by The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The diploma in Professional Nursing is awarded at the completion of the curriculum, qualifying graduates to be eligible for National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX examination, leading to licensure as a registered nurse. Beebe graduates consistently have high NCLEX pass rates.

The School of Nursing graduating class of 2019 recently achieved a pass rate of 100% and the school was named the No. 1 nursing school in Delaware by registerednursing.org.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/school-nursing.