Bayhealth Primary Care, Smyrna welcomed board-certified family medicine doctor Mable Tsui to the practice, which also includes John Fink and Mannpreet Phambri-Komal and is accepting new patients.

The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of physicians, their clinical staff and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Tsui to the practice,” said Fink. “Her talents as a primary care physician and a specialist in osteopathic manipulative treatment, a hands-on and integrative treatment method, will benefit many patients in our community.”

Tsui holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, New York. She completed her family medicine residency at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Jamaica, New York. She then had an additional year of training to complete a residency in neuromusculoskeletal medicine/osteopathic manipulative medicine at Eastern Connecticut Health Network in Manchester, Connecticut. With this in-depth training of the neuromusculoskeletal system and how it interacts with systems of the body, Tsui is a specialist in OMT and accepts patients on a referral basis for osteopathic evaluation and treatment. This is in addition to serving as a primary care physician for patients of all ages.

Tsui is a member of the American Academy of Family Practitioners, American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, American Osteopathic Association and the American Academy of Osteopathy. She sees patients at Bayhealth Primary Care, Smyrna, 401 N. Carter Road, Suite 201. To schedule an appointment, call 514-3371.

