FSMA hosted the contest for 13 Junior ROTC teams

First State Military Academy Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program hosted 13 teams in the second annual Bulldog Classic Drill Competition Feb. 8 in Clayton.

Caesar Rodney High School won first place overall. The Riders won three events and finished second in two.

Pocomoke High School from Maryland placed second.

First State Military Academy finished third.

“For only the second time hosting such an event, we are very pleased how smoothly the competition ran,” said Col. Robert Wallace, (USMC), Ret., Senior Marine Instructor at FSMA. “There was a lot of strong efforts by all the schools. Spectators saw some very impressive performances.”

The competition featured schools from four states, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts and Delaware, at the FSMA campus and nearby Providence Creek Academy.