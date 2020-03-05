XXX

Here are embed codes of USAT graphics that you can put into articles on Gatehouse sites. See what these look like here. The header in purple is text you can include in the article above the embed code. To make the headers stand out, you can open the html and change it from p to h3. For example, the html code for the first item would be:

Tracking the spread of coronavirus cases in the US and worldwide

The URL in yellow is just for your reference to see what the individual graphic looks like. Don’t include it in your article. We’ll add more in coming days.

Tracking the spread of coronavirus cases in the US and worldwide https://www.gannett-cdn.com/experiments/usatoday/coronavirus-case-map/index.html

Total confirmed cases across the globe https://www.gannett-cdn.com/experiments/usatoday/coronavirus-case-map/total-chart.html

Map of coronavirus cases and deaths in the US https://www.gannett-cdn.com/experiments/usatoday/coronavirus-case-map/us.html

Coronavirus cases in South Korea, Italy, Iran and around the world https://www.gannett-cdn.com/experiments/usatoday/coronavirus-case-map/charts.html

Total cases, deaths, and recoveries by country Search through each country below: https://www.gannett-cdn.com/experiments/usatoday/coronavirus-case-map/table.html