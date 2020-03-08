41-year-old man in stable condition

UPDATE: Delaware State Police have arrested a Bridgeville man in relation to a shooting in Seaford.

Trooper developed 64-year-old Rafael A. Pena-Suarez was developed as a suspect in the March 6 shooting at The Woodshed bar and package store. A subsequent search warrant was executed on Rifle Range Road in Bridgeville on Sunday, March 8, Pena-Suarez was taken into custody without incident.

Pena-Suarez was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $280,000 cash bond.

---

March 7, 2020: Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting at a Seaford bar and package store.

Troopers were dispatched to The Woodshed, located at 22588 Bridgeville Highway, for a shooting incident at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6. A 41-year-old man had been shot following an altercation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. There were no other reported injuries as a result of the incident and no suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Archer of the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit by calling 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.