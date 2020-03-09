Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, both D-Delaware, voted to approve an emergency spending package allocating $8.3 billion to fight the novel coronavirus, which aims to combat the fast-paced and widespread effects of coronavirus.

The emergency funding bill includes: more than $3 billion dedicated to the research and development of vaccines, as well as therapeutics and diagnostics; $2.2 billion in public health funding to aid in prevention and response; nearly $1 billion for medical supplies, health-care preparedness, Community Health Centers and medical surge capacity; and

$1.25 billion to address the coronavirus overseas.

This bill secures additional funding for states to aid in preparedness, prevention, and response efforts. Delaware specifically would receive more than $4.5 million in additional funding for CDC assistance.

“The $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus package approved today is an important step forward in our fight to address this growing health crisis,” said Carper. “As a recovering governor, I know how important it is to get this critical funding to our state and local partners — the men and women who are on the front lines testing and treating patients every day — so that they have the resources they need to protect themselves and our communities. While I’m pleased that a compromise was reached on this funding in a timely manner, I’m disappointed that the Trump administration continues to downplay the recommendations and assessments of experienced scientists and researchers in the National Institute of Health, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization. Just like with our response to Ebola, our response to the coronavirus must be an all-hands-on-deck effort based on facts from the world’s leading health experts. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to make sure we are communicating with the American people in a transparent, fact-based way and doing our part to ensure screenings are both accessible and affordable for all Americans.”

“I am extremely encouraged by how closely the Senate and House are coordinating on a bipartisan basis to address this outbreak,” said Coons. “This bill provides critical funding that will support our researchers as they pursue a vaccine, state and local officials as they do the challenging work to prepare on the ground, and health care providers and others on the front lines domestically and around the world.”

The text of the bill is available at bit.ly/2Q1bzb5.