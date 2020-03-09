Gals that Give benefit March 19 at Dover Downs

Charity galas can be glamorous and exciting, a way to give back to the community while enjoying the food or winning grand prizes. Unfortunately, the night out often comes with a ticket price that people can’t afford.

That’s the barrier that one group of Kent County women wants to tear down.

Now seven years old, the organization Gals that Give has hosted 50 charity nights and raised more than $317,000 for Kent County organizations of all sizes. For example, the money has helped grant a wish for a local child through Make-a-Wish Delaware and funded Footsteps for Maddie, which supports women who have had miscarriages or lost a young child.

With ticket prices around $30 for dinner, an auction and 50/50 raffle, hundreds of women take part each month.

“It’s just about empowering all women, no matter what your background is, to be philanthropic in your community,” board member Chelsea Clark said. The planning team is all volunteers.

This month’s charity night is coming to Dover Downs Thursday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to Nemours/Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children. Gals that Give chose Nemours since it will soon be opening in Milford as part of the Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Clark said.

“We want to raise awareness of the facility coming in and [help] cover the overall cost that Nemours is taking on by coming down here,” she said.

Board member Stephanie Adams said women can dress up if they want to, or come as they are in their business attire.

“A lot of women come and make it their monthly girls night out,” Adams said. “You also have a chance to walk out with some pretty awesome prizes.” Gals that Give usually offers 60 to 70 auction items ranging from wine baskets to Firefly Music Festival tickets to artwork.

The deadline to register online is Monday, March 16 by noon at http://bit.ly/GalsNemours. Gals that Give accepts monetary or auction donations, too. For more, visit https://www.facebook.com/galsthatgive.