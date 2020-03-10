39-year-old Kevin M. Brennan, of Lewes, charge

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department made an arrest after multiple burglaries at Tidal Rave 5 & 10 on the boardwalk.

Police responded to Tidal Rave on the evening of Thursday, March 5, 2020, for a report of a burglary, making it the third such report over the last 16 months. Entry had been made to the business through a large hole in the front glass door, which had been broken with a rock. Money and merchandise had been taken.

There were similarities between all three burglaries. It appeared as if the suspect was familiar with the business. In total, over $1,500 had been taken. The cash register was twice damaged.

The police investigation led them to suspect 39-year-old Kevin M. Brennan, of Lewes, who is a former employee of Tidal Rave. A search warrant was served on his residence on Monday, March 9. Merchandise stolen from the store was recovered. Police also clothing worn by the suspect seen on surveillance footage.

Brennan was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, three counts of possession of burglar’s tools, theft greater than $1,500, two counts of theft under $1,500 and three counts of criminal mischief. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $22,000 secured bail.