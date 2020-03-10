Eight of Delaware Technical and Community College’s cross country runners have been named Cross Country Scholar All-Americans.

The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association awarded the title to students with superior academic performances during the fall 2019 season.

Honored from the men’s cross country team were Nathan Brown (Dover), Michael Graden (Townsend), Logan Hallee (Newark), Abhinav Parbhakar (Dover), Matt Phillips (Newark), and Aaron Rash (Magnolia). Honored from the women’s cross country team were Jenna Taylor (Newark) and Hannah Walker (Smyrna).

In addition, the entire men’s cross country team placed 11th in the nation for overall team grade point average with a 3.7 GPA.

