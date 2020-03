The Milford Police Department will hold the second of two community conversations at 7 p.m. March 10 at the Carlisle Fire Co., 615 N.W. Front St., Milford, to share plans and seek input from citizens on its new headquarters.

The purpose of the conversations are to share plans with Milford citizens and seek their input on the exterior design.

For more, visit bit.ly/2TaOnIj.