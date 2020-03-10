Sussex Technical High School will host the second annual Race for Coach Nic 5K at 10 a.m. March 28, with proceeds to support the Lou Nicoletti Scholarship for a track and field athlete, as well as benefiting the cross-country and track and field teams.

Nicoletti retired in 2018 after more than four decades of service, including as a social studies and history teacher and a track and cross-country coach. He was a past District Teacher of the Year, and won many coach of the year honors as well.

Runners will compete on Sussex Tech’s 3.11-mile cross-country course, which was designed by Nicoletti.

“Last year’s race was a great start to thank Coach Nicoletti for his dedication and service and pay it forward by supporting Sussex Tech student-athletes,” said head track and field coach Dontez Collins, who competed under Nicoletti when he was a student at Sussex Tech. “We want to strengthen this tradition and ensure that his legacy continues.”

Sponsors are being sought for the race, with $300 gold, $200 silver and $100 bronze levels available.

Registration will be from 8:50 to 9:50 a.m. Registration is $22 at seashorestriders.com, $25 day-of.

T-shirts will be guaranteed to pre-registered runners. Awards will be presented to the male/female overall and master champions, as well as the top three finishers in eight age groups, ranging from 13 and older to 70 and older.

Applications are available at seashorestriders.com. Entries and payment can be mailed to Lou Nicoletti 5K, P.O. Box 99, Nassau, DE 19969. Checks should be payable to Seashore Striders.