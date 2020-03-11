Sen. Chris Coons released the following statement after attending an all-senators classified briefing on election security from Trump Administration officials. Coons led the successful effort to include $425 million in the Fiscal Year 2020 federal funding bill for election security grants to help states protect their election systems.

“With the November election approaching, we must focus on our responsibility to strengthen our infrastructure and protect our upcoming election. I was encouraged to hear a commitment from the leaders of our federal law enforcement, homeland security, and intelligence agencies to securing our elections, but I remain deeply concerned that partisan politics will prevent us from taking action as a few Republicans continue to block bipartisan election security bills on the Senate floor.

“Ensuring our elections are free, fair, and secure is in everyone’s best interest. The House has already passed two election security bills – the Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy (SHIELD) Act and the Securing America’s Federal Elections (SAFE) Act – that would limit the influence of foreign actors in our elections. We should take up these bills on the Senate floor promptly.”



