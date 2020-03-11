At New Castle Court House Museum

In celebration of National Women’s History Month, historical interpreter Valarie Petty Boyer will utilize monologue and song to tell the true story of Bathsheba Bungy, an African American girl from New Castle who was kidnapped by two white men in 1830 and taken to Maryland to be sold into slavery.

“The Kidnapping of Bathsheba Bungy” is set for 1 p.m. March 21 at the New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St.

The program explores Bungy’s ordeal and escape, and the actual trial of her kidnappers which was held in the New Castle Court House — the location where Boyer’s performance will be held.

Boyer holds a doctorate in education from Walden University; and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education — both from the University of Delaware. A resident of Dover, she teaches sociology, human development and general psychology at Delaware Technical and Community College.

As a historical interpreter, Boyer writes and performs her own programs which often feature her singing Negro spirituals. In addition to Bathsheba Bungy, she has portrayed antislavery activist Charlotte Forten Grimke; Nannie Goode, who taught at the Iron Hill Colored School in Newark in the 1920s; and escaped slave Susan Petty, a fictional character created by Boyer and named for her grandmother.

Admission is free and open to the public; reservations are encouraged to 323-4453.