Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware, David McKinley, R-West Virginia, introduced on March 11 House Resolution 6167, the Investing in State Energy Act, which will encourage state-driven energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives geared toward reducing energy costs for low-income households.

“As we combat climate change and aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, one of the best tools at our disposal is improving energy efficiency across the country,” said Blunt Rochester. “We know that programs like the Weatherization Assistance Program and the State Energy Program are two of the most successful and popular programs in the federal government. The Investing in State Energy Act will help encourage and expand these programs, while also ensuring that federal funds are distributed to states and the communities that rely on these funds, in a timely fashion.”

The act will also spur private sector energy innovation, improve emergency planning and response, and prevent delay in distributing federal investments through the Weatherization Assistance Program and the State Energy Program. HR 6167 directs the Department of Energy to distribute the full annual award amounts to direct grantees of WAP and SEP no later than 60 days after the funds are appropriated by Congress.

Over the past two years, the Department of Energy has delayed disbursing WAP and SEP funds, creating uncertainty for these programs, the state agencies, and the communities that rely on these critical programs. By establishing mandatory deadlines, this legislation will spur local clean energy and energy efficiency projects and help families and communities meet their energy needs.

The Investing in State Energy Act is supported by the National Association of State Energy Officials, National Consumer Law Center, National Association for State Community Services Programs, U.S. Green Building Council, American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, National Community Action Foundation, Alliance to Save Energy and Natural Resources Defense Council.

The full text of the bill is available at bit.ly/3aPYHg3.