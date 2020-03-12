To protect patients, caregivers and community from the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, ChristianaCare announced March 12 visitor restrictions are now in place.

Hospital patients may not have more than two visitors at a time. This does not apply to patients in hospice or palliative care. Older adults who may be especially vulnerable to illness should refrain from visiting loved ones in the hospital.

Additionally, flu season visitor restrictions remain in place: hospital visitors must be age 16 or older. Children and teens younger than 16 years are most likely to get the flu and remain contagious longer than adults.

These temporary restrictions protect patients, their loved ones and health care workers during this time of coronavirus, influenza and other respiratory illnesses circulating in our community.

These restrictions do not apply to outpatient and ambulatory services.

For more, visit bit.ly/3cUfVdX.