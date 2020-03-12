Appo High not allowing outside events, Galactic Con reps say.

The March 14 Middletown Galactic Con has been cancelled, according to a notification from Eventbrite.

The announcement said the Appoquinimink School District has limited any non-school events. Galactic Con’s venue was Appoquinimink High School.

“We are very sorry this happened, we were all ready to go,” the notification said.

Galactic Con coordinators are working to pick a new date. They will refund all ticket holders once they have completed all steps to cancel the event through eventbrite.com.

They will contact all ticket holders once a new date is selected.