Unified teams will be named co-champions. No champion will be declared for boys and girls finalists.

UPDATE: Thursday, March 12 at 4:30 p.m.

In response to Gov. John Carney’s declaration of a state of emergency, the DIAA basketball championship games have been canceled.

Each unified finalist will be named a co-champion

The remaining four schools in both the girls and boys championships will receive a "Final Four" trophy, and no champion will be declared.

Ticket refunds for high school sites: For those who already purchased pre-sale tickets through a school, contact the school for a refund.

UPDATE: Thursday, March 12 at 12:45 p.m.

The boys and girls state basketball semifinals scheduled for Thursday, March 12 have been postponed to Friday, so the host sites can make necessary adjustments, the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association announced. Times will be announced after meeting with each sport committee.

The decision comes after the board of directors voted to approve modifications to the tournament as a precautionary response to the national rise in coronavirus cases.

The unified championship will be Friday, March 13 at Caesar Rodney High School. The game time will be announced once details are finalized, DIAA said.

The boys and girls championships are still scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

Approved modifications:

State championship sites: All games will be played at the higher seed school. You can only attend a game if you are: essential tournament staff, a member of a participating team (limited to the official party of 22 as detailed in the DIAA Winter Tournament Manual), or an official. Up to two parents or legal guardians for each participating player can go. Parents and legal guardian tickets: School athletic directors will provide a list of parents/legal guardians and instructions for those people to get tickets.There is no cost for these tickets. Online streaming: All games will be livestreamed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/. A monthly pass costs $10.99, and allows the viewer to watch both the semifinal and championships games. Ticket refunds for Bob Carpenter Center: For those who already bought tickets through a school, contact the school for a refund. If purchased online from the University of Delaware site by credit card, a refund will be issued to the card account by UD within 3 to 5 business days. UD is contacting those who paid by cash or check to issue refunds. Ticket refunds for high school sites: For those who already purchased pre-sale tickets through a school, contact the school for a refund. Media: Members of the media will not be eligible to attend and will be provided a link to watch the contests online.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Thursday, March 12 at 11:30 a.m.

Dover High School will not be selling tickets for the semifinal boys basketball game Thursday, March 12, following directions from the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association.

No one will be admitted into the gymnasium other than essential staff. Athletic Director Kevin Turner said they are waiting on an official statement from DIAA to determine who specifically can come.

Anyone who purchased tickets at Dover High School will be fully refunded, and the administration will provide information on how to do that once there is a final plan.

Spectators can watch the game via livestream at nfhsnetwork.com. They will have to create an account and sign up for a monthly subscription. The price is $10.99 a month and can be cancelled at any time.