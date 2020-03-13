All three counties. Starting March 12. Check here for announcements, closures.

New Castle County

Autism Delaware cancels all March events

Friday, March 13, 1:51 p.m.

Autism Delaware has cancelled all events for the remainder of March, due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus and Delaware Gov. John Carney’s declaration yesterday of a state of emergency.

The Walk for Autism, scheduled for April 4th at the Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes and April 5th at Bellevue State Park in Wilmington, has been changed to a Virtual Walk for Autism during the month of April.

The events that will be cancelled in March are: Rte. 9 Library Sensory Room training, March 14; New Castle County Bowling Night, March 18 and 25; BRAVE Girls Social Group, March 20; Dover Sensory-Friendly Skating, March 21; Dover Bowling Night, March 23; Smart Cookie Day, March 25; Bunny Train Ride, March 29. Registrants to any paid events can receive a refund.

For updates and details about cancellations, refunds, and April’s Virtual Walk for Autism, visit autismdelaware.org.

Appoquinimink School District cancels field trips, postpones public events

Friday, March 13, 1 p.m.

Appoquinimink School District cancelled all field trips and postponed all district-sponsored public events through at least April 20 effective immediately to reduce potential exposure of the coronavirus COVID-19 to students, staff and volunteers.

After-school clubs and co-curricular activities and Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association games, which are regulated at the state level, will continue as planned.

Visitors restricted at ChristianaCare

Thursday, March 12, 3 p.m.

To protect patients, caregivers and community from the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, hospital patients may not have more than two visitors at a time. This does not apply to patients in hospice or palliative care. Older adults who may be especially vulnerable to illness should refrain from visiting loved ones in the hospital.

Flu season restrictions remain in place: visitors must be age 16 or older.

These restrictions do not apply to outpatient and ambulatory services.

Kent County

Dover Public Library closed

Friday, March 13 at 3 p.m.

Starting Saturday, March 14th. Reopening is expected Monday, April 27.

The library will go through extensive cleaning and structural and site line improvements to aid in public safety. "With the COVID-19 virus, and the need for these improvements, we have decided to combine the items and get it all done at the same time," City Manager Donna Mitchell said. "Our goal is to have the project completed and open back up to the public by April 27th."

All events scheduled at the library have either been postponed or cancelled.

Library patrons may call to renew materials Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-4 p.m. until further notified. They should drop off materials through the materials drop and visit the website at https://dover.lib.de.us/​.

For more, call the library at 302-736-7030

Milford city offices closed

Friday March 13, 1:30 p.m.

All city buildings and offices are closed to the general public. This includes City Hall, Customer Service building, Public Works building and Parks & Recreation building.

All city staff will continue to work and can be reached by phone or email.

Dover Air Force Base gives update

Friday, March 13, 1 p.m.

The base has implemented Health Protection Condition Alpha. This condition is implemented when there is a limited disease threat to personnel or an unusual health threat that has the potential to rapidly move into the area.

All base facilities remain open to normally permitted patrons. Base leadership has formed a team from multiple agencies on Dover AFB to develop a plan to ensure the safety of the force and local community, following guidance from the Defense Department and the CDC.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Dover AFB, and risk remains low. For more, visit www.dover.af.mil.

Delaware Farm Bureau’s annual Ag Safety Conference canceled



Friday, March 13, noon

Sussex County

Sussex County libraries suspend all activities

Friday, March 13, noon

Sussex County libraries are suspending all activities and events at their facilities through at least the end of March. The decision takes effect immediately, and will be re-evaluated later this month in accordance with the latest guidance from public health officials. While programming at county facilities is suspended, the venues will remain open at this time during their regular hours. Hours, though, could be subject to change.

The temporary halt to programming applies to the county-owned Greenwood, Milton, and South Coastal (Bethany Beach) libraries, as well as the county’s Bookmobile/Mobile Library. The additional 11 independent libraries spread throughout communities in Sussex County are not governed by this decision, but may take similar action. Please check with your local library for more information.

For the latest county libraries information, visit sussexlibraries.org.

Sussex County Aging Committee March meeting canceled

Friday, March 13, noon

The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities meeting scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020, has been canceled. The scheduled featured presentation by ITN Southern Delaware to discuss senior transportation in Sussex County will be considered for a future meeting. For more information, visit the committee’s page.