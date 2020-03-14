Four people displaced

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire in Milford that heavily damaged an occupied home.

The Carlisle Fire Company responded to the 300 block of South Walnut Street shortly after 4 a.m. and discovered an active fire inside the three-story dwelling. Heavy fire damage was estimated at $30,000.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire, but a family of four adults has been displaced. The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance.

Deputy fire marshals were called to the scene to conduct the investigation into the fire’s origin and cause, which remains under investigation.