All three counties, starting March 12. Check here for announcements, closures.

Statewide

Two more UD COVID cases: DPH

March 14, 11:30 a.m.

Two more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 are associated with the University of Delaware community, and are linked to the initial presumptive positive university cases, bringing the total to six.

A woman older than 50 and a man older than 60 from New Castle County are self-isolating at home. Epidemiologists from the Division of Public Health are working to identify close contacts of the two. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, state health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

Public schools close for two weeks

Friday, March 13, 8 p.m.

Gov. John Carney announced that all public schools will be closed March 16-27 to prepare for the spread of coronavirus.

Bayhealth visitation policy changes

Friday, March 13, 7:15 p.m.

Effective Monday, March 16 at 7 a.m., Bayhealth will adopt a temporary visitor restriction policy at Bayhealth Kent Campus, Bayhealth Sussex Campus, the Emergency Department in Smyrna, Bayhealth Medical Group practices and all outpatient locations.

Bayhealth Kent and Sussex campuses: Visiting hours are restricted to 12 to 8 p.m. at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent and Sussex campuses. No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted unless they are the parents of hospitalized children. This includes infants and siblings across all areas of the hospitals.

One visitor is allowed per patient. Only one person may accompany a patient into the hospital. Additional visitors must wait outside of the building and not in the lobby or waiting areas. Exceptions will be made on a case by case basis for end of life situations, laboring mothers, neonatal intensive care units, pediatric patients and for those serving as caregivers for patients and undergoing same-day surgeries and procedures.

Visitors must check in at the front desk at all locations for a health screening and to receive a wristband identifying them as an approved visitor. Individuals who have symptoms of concern will not be able to visit a patient. Visitors may also be asked to show identification. If you are not feeling well or do not have to visit, for everyone’s protection, please stay home.

Bayhealth Medical Group practices, outpatient and ambulatory care locations: Patients with scheduled appointments should contact their provider or outpatient area if they are feeling any symptoms (including fever, cough or shortness of breath) for guidance and self-isolation. These patients should not enter the facility without first contacting their provider.

If patients are required to enter these locations, they will be limited to one visitor or care partner for necessary care coordination or patient assistance. If a care partner isn’t necessary, we encourage that person to wait in their car. If you are not feeling well or do not have to visit, please stay home for everyone’s protection.

Department of Health Testing Update

Friday, March 13, 5 p.m.

A total of 72 people have been tested for COVID-19, including the 4 who tested positive (pending CDC confirmation): 36 tests were negative and 32 persons under investigation are awaiting results. DPH is monitoring 54 individuals.



Department of Transportation cancels workshops

Friday, March 13, 3:15 p.m.

DelDOT has also cancelled three upcoming public workshops:

March 24 - Public Workshop for Bridge 3-714 on New Road over Canary Creek at the Lewes Public Library March 25 - Public Workshop for Old Kennett Road Retaining Walls at the Centerville Layton School March 31 - Public Workshop for SR1/Cave Neck Road GSI at Lewes Fire Station #2

The department is working to make the information for each of these projects available to the public through virtual workshops.

DNREC postpones public events

Friday, March 13, 3:15 p.m.

DNREC divisions and programs are postponing events in the next two weeks expected to have more than 100 attendees, to include volunteer cleanups, meetings and conferences scheduled. Events being postponed include the annual DuPont Nature Center spring cleanup scheduled for Saturday, March 14, and the annual beach grass planting at multiple beaches in the state scheduled for Saturday, March 21.

Additional events and programs, regardless of attendance numbers, may also be postponed.

Biggs Museum closed

DOVER - With an abundance of caution, effective today we will be temporarily closing the galleries in an effort to protect the health and safety of our patrons and staff. With that, all public and private events will be on hold until further notice.

New Castle County

Open house is postponed

Sunday, March 15, 7 a.m.



Another date will be announced for the annual open house at the Appoquinimink Friends Meetinghouse, 624 Main St. (Route 299), Odessa; was Friday, March 20 from noon to 5 p.m.

Caesar Rodney Half-Marathon and 5K

Friday, March 13, 2 p.m.

The Caesar Rodney Half Marathon & 5K scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at Tubman Garrett Park in Wilmington has been cancelled due to an abundance of caution for participants, staff and partners.

Autism Delaware cancels all March events

Friday, March 13, 1:51 p.m.

Autism Delaware has cancelled all events for the remainder of March, due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus and Delaware Gov. John Carney’s declaration yesterday of a state of emergency.

The Walk for Autism, scheduled for April 4th at the Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes and April 5th at Bellevue State Park in Wilmington, has been changed to a Virtual Walk for Autism during the month of April.

The events that will be cancelled in March are: Rte. 9 Library Sensory Room training, March 14; New Castle County Bowling Night, March 18 and 25; BRAVE Girls Social Group, March 20; Dover Sensory-Friendly Skating, March 21; Dover Bowling Night, March 23; Smart Cookie Day, March 25; Bunny Train Ride, March 29. Registrants to any paid events can receive a refund.

For updates and details about cancellations, refunds, and April’s Virtual Walk for Autism, visit autismdelaware.org.

Appoquinimink School District cancels field trips, postpones public events

Friday, March 13, 1 p.m.

Appoquinimink School District cancelled all field trips and postponed all district-sponsored public events through at least April 20 effective immediately to reduce potential exposure of the coronavirus COVID-19 to students, staff and volunteers.

After-school clubs and co-curricular activities and Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association games, which are regulated at the state level, will continue as planned.

Visitors restricted at ChristianaCare

Thursday, March 12, 3 p.m.

To protect patients, caregivers and community from the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, hospital patients may not have more than two visitors at a time. This does not apply to patients in hospice or palliative care. Older adults who may be especially vulnerable to illness should refrain from visiting loved ones in the hospital.

Flu season restrictions remain in place: visitors must be age 16 or older.

These restrictions do not apply to outpatient and ambulatory services.

Kent County

Kent County Parks and Recreation Center, Public Library closed

Friday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.



Starting Saturday, March 14, both will be closed until further notice. All programs are suspended.

Kent County Parks (Brecknock, Browns Branch, Tidbury Creek, Lebanon Landing, Hunn Nature Park, Big Oak, and Kesselring) will remain open for general public use. No large gatherings are allowed.

The Howell Mill Nature Center at Brecknock Park will be closed and programs suspended until further notice.

The Dover Human Relations Commission

Friday, March 13, 5 p.m.



The meeting scheduled for March 19 has been canceled in the interest of proper health and safety practices.

Dover Public Library closed

Friday, March 13 at 3 p.m.

Starting Saturday, March 14th. Reopening is expected Monday, April 27.

The library will go through extensive cleaning and structural and site line improvements to aid in public safety. "With the COVID-19 virus, and the need for these improvements, we have decided to combine the items and get it all done at the same time," City Manager Donna Mitchell said. "Our goal is to have the project completed and open back up to the public by April 27th."

All events scheduled at the library have either been postponed or cancelled.

Library patrons may call to renew materials Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-4 p.m. until further notified. They should drop off materials through the materials drop and visit the website at https://dover.lib.de.us/​.

For more, call the library at 302-736-7030

Milford city offices closed

Friday March 13, 1:30 p.m.

All city buildings and offices are closed to the general public. This includes City Hall, Customer Service building, Public Works building and Parks & Recreation building.

All city staff will continue to work and can be reached by phone or email.

Dover Air Force Base gives update

Friday, March 13, 1 p.m.

The base has implemented Health Protection Condition Alpha. This condition is implemented when there is a limited disease threat to personnel or an unusual health threat that has the potential to rapidly move into the area.

All base facilities remain open to normally permitted patrons. Base leadership has formed a team from multiple agencies on Dover AFB to develop a plan to ensure the safety of the force and local community, following guidance from the Defense Department and the CDC.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Dover AFB, and risk remains low. For more, visit www.dover.af.mil.

Delaware Farm Bureau’s annual Ag Safety Conference canceled

Friday, March 13, noon

Smyrna town offices and library closed

Friday, March 13

Based on recommendations from the State of and Delaware public health experts, the Town of Smyrna will be implementing the following to slow the spread of COVID-19: all buildings and offices will be closed to the general public.

This includes town hall, planning and zoning, public works and the library.

Sussex County

City of Seaford offices closed

Friday, March 13, 4:30 p.m.

City of Seaford buildings and offices will be closed to the general public immediately. This includes City Hall, Public Utilities Building, Wastewater Treatment Facility and Parks & Recreation buildings. The City Manager, in consultation with the Mayor and Council, will evaluate continued offices closures as needed, and will determine when the buildings will reopen to the public. City staff will continue to work while offices remain closed to the public. If you have a question for a staff member, City staff will be available through email and telephone at 629-9173.



City of Seaford Police, Electric and Public Works crews will continue to respond to calls. Contact non-emergency police dispatch at 302-855-2980 and after-hours utilities emergencies at 302-629-4550. In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.



Seaford residents are encouraged to use the city’s website, www.seafordde.com payment portal option for making utility billing payments. Payments may also be made by US mail, via the drive through window at City Hall or the drop box located at City Hall.

Essential in-person meetings with City staff may be arranged by appointment. Please call or email the department you need to meet with to arrange an appointment time. If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at 302-629-9173.

Sussex County libraries suspend all activities

Friday, March 13, noon

Sussex County libraries are suspending all activities and events at their facilities through at least the end of March. The decision takes effect immediately, and will be re-evaluated later this month in accordance with the latest guidance from public health officials. Libraries will remain open during regular hours. Hours, though, could be subject to change.

The temporary halt to programming applies to the county-owned Greenwood, Milton, and South Coastal (Bethany Beach) libraries, and the county’s Bookmobile/Mobile Library. The additional 11 independent libraries spread throughout communities in Sussex County are not governed by this decision, but may take similar action. Please check with your local library for more information.

For the latest county libraries information, visit sussexlibraries.org.

Sussex County Aging Committee March meeting canceled

Friday, March 13, noon

The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities meeting scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020, has been canceled. The scheduled featured presentation by ITN Southern Delaware to discuss senior transportation in Sussex County will be considered for a future meeting. For more information, visit the committee’s page.